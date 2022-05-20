Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/19 04:00:00 pm EDT
709.42 USD   -0.05%
12:02aTwitter to tackle Ukraine conflict misinformation with warning labels
RE
05/19China’s Retail Car Sales to Slide 2% in 2022, JPMorgan Predicts
MT
05/19Elon Musk to meet with Brazil's Bolsonaro, says report
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shanghai economy hit on all sides in April by COVID lockdown

05/20/2022 | 01:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's commercial hub of Shanghai reported on Friday a broad decline in its economy last month when a city-wide COVID lockdown shut factories and kept residents at home, sparking concerns among foreign firms over their presence in the country.

Output of Shanghai's industries, located at the heart of manufacturing in the Yangtze River Delta, shrank 61.5% in April from a year earlier, the local statistics bureau said.

That was worse than the 7.5% drop in March and was the biggest monthly decline since at least 2011.

Shanghai, where plants of companies including Tesla and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp are based, accounts for 30% of China's key auto components manufacturing and 40% of its chipmaking capacity.

While Shanghai's COVID caseload has declined, and the city of 25 million people plans to normalise life in June, analysts say the spillover impact of its lockdown is far-reaching, raising concerns about China's role in global supply chains as many multinational companies could reassess their operational risks in China.

Even if the lockdown is lifted next month, curbs on overseas travel of its citizens and the risk of further Omicron flare-ups are stirring uncertainty, representatives from the European Chamber of Commerce in China said during a roundtable on Monday.

"Many companies and individuals are seriously considering their China presence," said Bettina Schoen-Behanzin, the chamber's vice president.

Shanghai's April retail sales nosedived 48.3%, significantly steeper than the 11.1% drop nationally and the city's largest decline since at least 2011.

That dragged down overall retail sales in the Yangtze River Delta, which plunged over 30%.

Property sales by floor area decreased 17% in January-April versus growth of 4.0% in the first three months. In April alone, sales sank 88%, according to Reuters calculations based on the four-month data.

(Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
All news about TESLA, INC.
12:02aTwitter to tackle Ukraine conflict misinformation with warning labels
RE
05/19China’s Retail Car Sales to Slide 2% in 2022, JPMorgan Predicts
MT
05/19Elon Musk to meet with Brazil's Bolsonaro, says report
RE
05/19ELON MUSK : Musk says 'Tesla is on my mind 24/7' amid concerns about Twitter distraction
RE
05/19SECTOR UPDATE : Tech
MT
05/19Twitter Deal With Elon Musk Moving Foward as Planned, Won't Renegotiate Price, Bloomber..
DJ
05/19Lucid Group, Rivian Stock Rises Along With Other EV Names in Thursday Afternoon Trading
MT
05/19Musk's $44-billion deal for Twitter proceeding as expected - Bloomberg News
RE
05/19S&P 500, Dow slip as Cisco drags, growth stocks lead Nasdaq rebound
RE
05/19US EV Battery Supply Chain, Talon Metals Releases Record Length of High-Grade Nickel Mi..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 86 732 M - -
Net income 2022 12 673 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 096 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 65,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 735 B 735 B -
EV / Sales 2022 8,25x
EV / Sales 2023 6,10x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 709,42 $
Average target price 963,33 $
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-32.87%734 966
LUCID GROUP, INC.-49.36%32 139
NIO INC.-47.41%27 530
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-71.44%26 668
LI AUTO INC.-25.26%24 378
XPENG INC.-53.09%20 239