  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-30 pm EST
123.18 USD   +1.12%
01:03aTesla makes China boss highest-profile executive after Musk
RE
12:58aSouth Korea fines Tesla $2.2 mln for false advertising
RE
12:27aEMEA Morning Briefing: Mixed Open Seen for Stocks as Upcoming Data Eyed
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

South Korea fines Tesla $2.2 mln for false advertising

01/03/2023 | 12:58am EST
STORY: South Korea's antitrust regulator is fining Tesla $2.2 million dollars.

Saying the company overstated the driving range of its electric vehicles, which turn out to be shorter in cold weather.

A spokesman for the Korea Fair Trade Commission, Nam Dong-il, on Tuesday explained the EV maker's violations in an online briefing.

"This is due to false, exaggerated and deceptive advertisements on driving ranges, performance of superchargers and reduction in fuel costs for its electric vehicles."

According to the Commission, the driving range of the American EV maker's cars can plunge in low temperatures by up to about half of what they're advertised online.

Tesla could not be immediately reached for comment.

On its website, Tesla provides winter driving tips, such as pre-conditioning vehicles with external power sources and using its app to monitor energy consumption, but does not mention the loss of driving range in sub-zero temperatures.

The issue has been known at least since 2021, when a South Korean consumer group said the driving range of most EVs drop by up to 40% in cold temperatures when batteries need to be heated.

It cited data from the country's environment ministry, which stated that Tesla's vehicles fared the worst.


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 82 873 M - -
Net income 2022 12 701 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 073 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 389 B 389 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,48x
EV / Sales 2023 3,17x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 123,18 $
Average target price 248,38 $
Spread / Average Target 102%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.0.00%388 972
LI AUTO INC.0.00%19 905
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.0.00%16 973
NIO INC.0.00%16 111
LUCID GROUP, INC.0.00%12 481
XPENG INC.0.00%8 575