South Korea fines Tesla $2.2 mln for false advertising

Saying the company overstated the driving range of its electric vehicles, which turn out to be shorter in cold weather.

A spokesman for the Korea Fair Trade Commission, Nam Dong-il, on Tuesday explained the EV maker's violations in an online briefing.

"This is due to false, exaggerated and deceptive advertisements on driving ranges, performance of superchargers and reduction in fuel costs for its electric vehicles."

According to the Commission, the driving range of the American EV maker's cars can plunge in low temperatures by up to about half of what they're advertised online.

Tesla could not be immediately reached for comment.

On its website, Tesla provides winter driving tips, such as pre-conditioning vehicles with external power sources and using its app to monitor energy consumption, but does not mention the loss of driving range in sub-zero temperatures.

The issue has been known at least since 2021, when a South Korean consumer group said the driving range of most EVs drop by up to 40% in cold temperatures when batteries need to be heated.

It cited data from the country's environment ministry, which stated that Tesla's vehicles fared the worst.