  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Tesla, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-30 pm EST
123.18 USD   +1.12%
04:09aTesla Reports Higher Q4 Production, Deliveries
MT
03:57aSouth Korean Regulator Fines Tesla for Misleading Customers
DJ
01:03aTesla makes China boss highest-profile executive after Musk
RE
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

South Korean Regulator Fines Tesla for Misleading Customers

01/03/2023 | 03:57am EST
By Kwanwoo Jun


Tesla Inc. has been fined 2.85 billion won ($2.2 million) by a South Korean regulator for allegedly misleading customers about its electric vehicles' driving ranges.

South Korea's antitrust watchdog said Tuesday that the U.S. EV maker's Korean units exaggerated the driving range of its vehicles and falsely promoted their estimated fuel-cost savings in local online advertisements.

The Korea Fair Trade Commission also accused Tesla of unfairly charging a deposit to frustrate online-purchase cancellations. Tesla was told to correct the marketing practice, the commission added.

Tesla wasn't immediately available for comment on the South Korean penalty action.

The commission said Tesla recently altered its misleading Korean-language advertisements, which had been online since 2019.


Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-03-23 0357ET

