Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:22 2022-10-12 am EDT
212.17 USD   -2.00%
10:01aSpaceX to take entrepreneur Dennis Tito on Starship around the moon
RE
06:26aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Up Premarket; Bed Bath & Beyond, BlackRock Global Poised to Surge
MT
05:55aElon Musk sells $1 million worth of quirky new perfume, 'Burnt Hair'
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SpaceX to take entrepreneur Dennis Tito on Starship around the moon

10/12/2022 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO - Starship prototypes are pictured at the SpaceX South Texas launch site, near Brownsville, Texas

(Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX said on Wednesday that the world's first space tourist Dennis Tito and his wife Akiko have signed up to fly around the moon on the space exploration firm's Starship rocket.

Engineer turned financial analyst Tito, 82, was the first private individual to pay for a trip to space on Russia's Soyuz TM-32 mission in 2001, when he spent nearly eight days aboard the International Space Station.

The SpaceX flight's roughly week-long journey will see the rocket travel within 200 kilometers of the moon without landing on its surface.

Tito and his wife are the first crewmembers to be announced for Starship's second commercial spaceflight around the moon.

SpaceX has not announced a date for the launch of Starship, the focus of Tesla CEO Musk's ambition to ferry humans and cargo to the moon and Mars. However, the world's richest person has said he aims to send the rocket to orbit for the first time as early as next month.

A handful of companies including SpaceX and Richard Branson-founded Virgin Galactic are striving to make space travel a reality, while Jeff Bezo's Blue Origin currently offers sub-orbital joyrides that hit an altitude of about 350,000 feet (106 km).

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. -1.58% 212.8 Delayed Quote.-38.54%
VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC. -0.85% 4.66 Delayed Quote.-64.72%
All news about TESLA, INC.
10:01aSpaceX to take entrepreneur Dennis Tito on Starship around the moon
RE
06:26aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Up Premarket; Bed Bath & Beyond, BlackRoc..
MT
05:55aElon Musk sells $1 million worth of quirky new perfume, 'Burnt Hair'
RE
05:45aTrump won't benefit from Twitter ban review - FT
RE
02:54aEutelsat sees OneWeb merger lifting annual sales to $2 bln by 2027
RE
10/11SpaceX to seek permit for Starlink services in India - Economic Times
RE
10/11Mexico pursuing EU deal to locally produce vaccines, meds
RE
10/11Many U.S. drivers treat partially automated cars as self-driving -study
RE
10/11Honda to build JV U.S. battery plant, retool Ohio plants
RE
10/11S&P 500, Nasdaq fall on fears of profit hit from inflation, rate hikes
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 84 631 M - -
Net income 2022 12 556 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 494 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 57,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 678 B 678 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,79x
EV / Sales 2023 5,41x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 216,50 $
Average target price 302,76 $
Spread / Average Target 39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-38.54%678 396
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-68.82%29 620
LUCID GROUP, INC.-66.75%21 225
NIO INC.-59.50%21 201
LI AUTO INC.-38.69%19 203
XPENG INC.-81.30%8 110