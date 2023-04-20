Stocks dip as Tesla stumbles, US yields retreat after data

*
Tesla earnings weigh on stocks
Bond yields retreat
US initial jobless claims edge higher
NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks
slipped for a second straight day on Thursday after a sharp
decline in Tesla shares weighed while softening U.S. economic
data and growing worries about the debt ceiling sent Treasury
yields lower.
On Wall Street, shares of Tesla sank 10.28% after
the electric vehicle maker missed gross margin forecasts and
pledged further price cuts.
The drop put Tesla shares on track for their biggest daily
percentage drop since Jan. 3 as the biggest drag on the S&P 500
index and pulled the S&P consumer discretionary sector
down 1.46% as the worst performing of the 11 major S&P sectors.
Economic data showed weekly jobless claims rose last week,
indicating the labor market may be starting to show signs of
slowing as the lag effect of multiple interest rate hikes by the
Federal Reserve takes hold.
In addition, a gauge of manufacturing activity in the
mid-Atlantic region plunged to its lowest level in three years
in April while existing home sales fell in March and the
Conference Board said its Leading Economic Index dropped 1.2% to
its lowest since November 2020.
After the data, Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta
Mester said the central bank still has more interest rate hikes
ahead of it, with the policy rate climbing over 5%.
Mester's comments come after Federal Reserve Bank of New
York President John Williams said late on Wednesday the level of
inflation remains problematic, and the central bank will act to
lower it.
"The economic data is decelerating, the jobs market, which
was the last really strong pillar there, is showing some signs
of softness lately. We are going headlong into earnings right
now which have been better than feared perhaps but not good
enough to keep this rally going," said Jason Ware, chief
investment officer at Albion Financial Group in Salt Lake City,
Utah.
"Everyone’s just kind of holding their breath right here
after what has been a pretty strong move since mid-March."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 60.94 points,
or 0.18%, to 33,836.07; the S&P 500 lost 16.4 points, or
0.39%, to 4,138.12; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
59.14 points, or 0.49%, to 12,098.09.
On top of the slowing economic data and rate hike concerns,
JP Morgan said it expects the debt ceiling to become an issue as
soon as next month, and sees a "non-trivial risk" of default.
Meanwhile, analysts at JPMorgan said they expected the U.S.
debt ceiling to become an issue as early as next month. They
also cited a "non-trivial risk" of a technical default on
Treasuries, joining analysts at Goldman Sachs and Citi in
anticipating an earlier debt ceiling deadline.
European shares also lost ground on disappointing earnings
reports, while the weakness in Tesla weighed on other
automakers.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.15% and
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed
0.25%. MSCI's index was on pace for its biggest one-day
percentage decline since April 5.
U.S. Treasury yields moved lower after the data, along with
the concerns about Fed hike expectations and the rising debt
ceiling worries. Markets are now pricing in an 86% chance of a
25 basis points hike at the May 2-3 meeting, up from 83.3% on
Wednesday, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.
Another round of multiple Fed officials are expected to
speak on Thursday, before entering a blackout period on April 22
ahead of the May policy announcement.
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 5.1
basis points to 3.551%.
The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 7.6
basis points at 4.189%.
In currency markets, the greenback was lower as the data
raised concerns about an upcoming recession, as the dollar index
fell 0.176%, with the euro up 0.1% to $1.0965.
The Japanese yen strengthened 0.31% versus the
greenback at 134.31 per dollar, while Sterling was last
trading at $1.2446, up 0.06% on the day.
Despite the dip in the dollar, oil prices were lower on
concerns about a slowing economy and a rise in U.S. gasoline
inventories.
U.S. crude recently fell 2.36% to $77.29 per barrel
and Brent was at $81.05, down 2.49% on the day.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jonathan Oatis)