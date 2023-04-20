Advanced search
02:52:50 2023-04-20 pm EDT
162.13 USD   -10.22%
02:50pElon Musk pins hopes on full self-driving as Tesla's next profit driver
RE
02:34pTesla's price cuts drag share prices sharply lower
AQ
02:33pStocks dip as Tesla stumbles, US yields retreat after data
RE
Stocks dip as Tesla stumbles, US yields retreat after data

04/20/2023 | 02:33pm EDT
Tesla earnings weigh on stocks

Bond yields retreat

US initial jobless claims edge higher

NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks slipped for a second straight day on Thursday after a sharp decline in Tesla shares weighed while softening U.S. economic data and growing worries about the debt ceiling sent Treasury yields lower.

On Wall Street, shares of Tesla sank 10.28% after the electric vehicle maker missed gross margin forecasts and pledged further price cuts.

The drop put Tesla shares on track for their biggest daily percentage drop since Jan. 3 as the biggest drag on the S&P 500 index and pulled the S&P consumer discretionary sector down 1.46% as the worst performing of the 11 major S&P sectors.

Economic data showed weekly jobless claims rose last week, indicating the labor market may be starting to show signs of slowing as the lag effect of multiple interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve takes hold.

In addition, a gauge of manufacturing activity in the mid-Atlantic region plunged to its lowest level in three years in April while existing home sales fell in March and the Conference Board said its Leading Economic Index dropped 1.2% to its lowest since November 2020.

After the data, Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said the central bank still has more interest rate hikes ahead of it, with the policy rate climbing over 5%.

Mester's comments come after Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said late on Wednesday the level of inflation remains problematic, and the central bank will act to lower it.

"The economic data is decelerating, the jobs market, which was the last really strong pillar there, is showing some signs of softness lately. We are going headlong into earnings right now which have been better than feared perhaps but not good enough to keep this rally going," said Jason Ware, chief investment officer at Albion Financial Group in Salt Lake City, Utah.

"Everyone’s just kind of holding their breath right here after what has been a pretty strong move since mid-March."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 60.94 points, or 0.18%, to 33,836.07; the S&P 500 lost 16.4 points, or 0.39%, to 4,138.12; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 59.14 points, or 0.49%, to 12,098.09.

On top of the slowing economic data and rate hike concerns, JP Morgan said it expects the debt ceiling to become an issue as soon as next month, and sees a "non-trivial risk" of default.

Meanwhile, analysts at JPMorgan said they expected the U.S. debt ceiling to become an issue as early as next month. They also cited a "non-trivial risk" of a technical default on Treasuries, joining analysts at Goldman Sachs and Citi in anticipating an earlier debt ceiling deadline.

European shares also lost ground on disappointing earnings reports, while the weakness in Tesla weighed on other automakers.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.15% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.25%. MSCI's index was on pace for its biggest one-day percentage decline since April 5.

U.S. Treasury yields moved lower after the data, along with the concerns about Fed hike expectations and the rising debt ceiling worries. Markets are now pricing in an 86% chance of a 25 basis points hike at the May 2-3 meeting, up from 83.3% on Wednesday, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

Another round of multiple Fed officials are expected to speak on Thursday, before entering a blackout period on April 22 ahead of the May policy announcement.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 5.1 basis points to 3.551%.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 7.6 basis points at 4.189%.

In currency markets, the greenback was lower as the data raised concerns about an upcoming recession, as the dollar index fell 0.176%, with the euro up 0.1% to $1.0965.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.31% versus the greenback at 134.31 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.2446, up 0.06% on the day.

Despite the dip in the dollar, oil prices were lower on concerns about a slowing economy and a rise in U.S. gasoline inventories.

U.S. crude recently fell 2.36% to $77.29 per barrel and Brent was at $81.05, down 2.49% on the day.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2023
