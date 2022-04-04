Stocks, dollar rise; European leaders urge further Moscow sanctions

* U.S. stocks mostly higher in early trade
* Oil prices gain
* U.S. dollar strengthens
NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - Stocks on global indexes rose
on Monday, with the Nasdaq leading gains on Wall Street, while
the U.S. dollar strengthened as European leaders urged further
sanctions against Moscow following war crime allegations in
Ukraine.
Investors were closely watching the yield curve between U.S.
two-year and 10-year notes, which inverted last week in a signal
for some market watchers that a recession may follow in one to
two years.
More sanctions against Russia would ratchet up the already
huge economic pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Russia maintained gas flows through key pipeline routes into
Europe, despite uncertainty over payment terms.
The dollar gained, rising for three straight sessions, as
the prospect of increased sanctions pushed investors to seek
safety in the greenback.
"The dollar is bouncing higher as geopolitical developments
have darkened clouds over the global economy," said Joe Manimbo,
senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in
Washington. The Kremlin denied accusations related to the murder
of civilians in Ukraine.
The U.S. currency also continued to benefit from a strong
non-farm payrolls report for March that backed expectations for
a half of a percentage point rate hike by the Federal Reserve at
next month's meeting.
The dollar index rose 0.245%.
The euro, which has been under pressure due to
worries about the economic damage from the war in Ukraine, fell
0.6% versus the dollar to $1.0988. Against sterling, the euro
fell to a six-day low and it was last down 0.6% at 83.73 pence.
On Wall Street, news that Tesla Inc Chief Executive
Officer Elon Musk has built a 9.2% stake in Twitter Inc
took the spotlight and sent Twitter shares surging.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.76 points, or
0.01%, to 34,814.51, the S&P 500 gained 21.62 points, or
0.48%, to 4,567.48 and the Nasdaq Composite added 213.94
points, or 1.5%, to 14,475.44.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.93% and
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained
0.65%.
In the U.S. Treasury market, two-year yields were
at 2.44%, while benchmark 10-year yields were at
2.41%.
The recent jump in U.S. bond yields has backed the U.S.
dollar, particularly against the yen, given the Bank of Japan
acted repeatedly last week to keep its bond yields near zero.
On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department said
factory orders fell 0.5% in February. Data for January was
revised slightly higher to show orders rising 1.5% instead of
1.4% as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had
forecast factory orders would decline 0.5%.
Oil jumped over 3% as the release of strategic reserves by
consuming nations failed to eliminate supply fears arising from
Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the lack of an Iranian nuclear
deal.
U.S. crude recently rose 3.52% to $102.76 per barrel
and Brent was at $107.58, up 3.06% on the day.
(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York,
Julien Ponthus in London; Editing by Richard Chang and Andrea
Ricci)