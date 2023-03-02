Stocks gain as yields cool from earlier highs

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
10-yr Treasury yield hold above 4%
Salesforce poised for biggest daily pct gain since August
2020
Weekly jobless claims fall more than expected
Dow up 0.84%, S&P 500 up 0.44%, Nasdaq up 0.34%
NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on
Thursday as Treasury yields retreated from earlier highs
following comments from Atlanta Federal Reserve President
Raphael Bostic about his favored path of interest rate hikes for
the central bank.
In an argument for quarter-point hikes, Bostic said he
favored "slow and steady" as the appropriate course of action
for the Fed, as the impact of higher interest rates may only
start to be felt in the spring.
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes had earlier
touched a fresh four-month high of 4.091% after data showed the
number of Americans filing new unemployment claims fell again
last week, indicating continued strength in the labor market,
while a separate report showed U.S. labor costs grew faster than
initially thought in the fourth quarter.
The 10-year yield was last up 7.3 basis points
to 4.070%.
The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 1.5 basis
points at 4.904% after touching a fresh 15-year high at 4.91%
earlier in the day.
"The 10 year going over 4% I thought would have a little
more of a negative reaction than it actually has," said JJ
Kinahan, CEO of IG North America in Chicago.
"Tough talk has us sell off a little bit but then we bounce
back, and even when the numbers look like rates might not have
to raise at the pace we thought, we may rally up a little bit
but we still can’t continue the rally."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 275.52 points,
or 0.84%, to 32,937.36, the S&P 500 gained 17.45 points,
or 0.44%, to 3,968.84 and the Nasdaq Composite added
38.51 points, or 0.34%, to 11,418.00.
Fed funds futures tied to the Fed's policy rate see about an
even chance that the rate will get to a range of 5.5%-5.75% by
September, from the current range of 4.5%-4.75%.
Monthly payrolls and consumer prices data in the coming days
will offer investors more clues on the path of rates heading
into the Fed's March 21-22 meeting, where it is currently
expected to raise rates by 25 basis points.
The S&P 500 was trading just above its 200-day moving
average, seen as a key support level by traders, after briefly
falling below it for the first time since Jan. 25 earlier in the
session.
Salesforce Inc soared 12.40%, set for its best day
since August 2020, after the cloud-based software firm forecast
first-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates and doubled its
share buyback to $20 billion.
Tesla Inc fell 6.38% after Chief Executive Elon
Musk and team's four-hour presentation failed to impress
investors with few details on its plan to unveil an affordable
electric vehicle.
Macy's Inc jumped 10.52%, after the department store
operator forecast full-year profit above Wall Street estimates,
Silvergate Capital plunged 56.25% after the
crypto-focused lender delayed its annual report and said it was
evaluating its ability to operate as a going concern.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.12-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.09-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 8 new 52-week highs and 13 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 64 new highs and 139 new lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Aurora Ellis)