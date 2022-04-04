Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stocks rise with growth names, dollar up on talk of more Moscow sanctions

04/04/2022 | 05:09pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Stocks on global indexes rose on Monday, with the Nasdaq and growth names leading gains on Wall Street, while the U.S. dollar strengthened on talk of more sanctions against Moscow following international outrage over Ukraine civilian killings.

Adding to investor caution, the 2-year/10-year Treasury yield curve remained inverted, signaling to some market watchers that a recession may follow in one to two years.

The deaths in Bucha, outside Kyiv, are likely to galvanize the United States and Europe into additional sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. The prospect of more sanctions boosted oil prices which jumped over 3%. [O/R]

The dollar gained for the third straight session as investors sought safety in the greenback.

"The dollar is bouncing higher as geopolitical developments have darkened clouds over the global economy," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington. The Kremlin, which calls its action a "special operation," denied accusations related to the murder of civilians.

The U.S. currency also remained buoyed by a strong non-farm payrolls report for March that backed expectations for a half of a percentage point rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month.

The dollar index rose 0.369%.

The euro, which has been pressured by economic worries since the invasion of Ukraine, fell 0.8% versus the dollar to $1.0970. Against sterling, the euro fell 0.7% at 83.64 pence.

On Wall Street, Twitter shares surged 27.1% on news that Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has built a 9.2% stake in Twitter Inc.

Other big growth shares also gained, with the technology and consumer discretionary giving the S&P 500 its biggest boost.

"Investors are not willing to give up the names that have brought them to this point. They've been the favorites for a lot of investors and they're not ready to move on to something else," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management in Chicago.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 103.61 points, or 0.3%, to 34,921.88, the S&P 500 gained 36.78 points, or 0.81%, to 4,582.64 and the Nasdaq Composite added 271.05 points, or 1.9%, to 14,532.55.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.84% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.86%.

In the U.S. Treasury market, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes was last at 2.404% while the 2-year note yield was at 2.420%.

The jump in U.S. bond yields has boosted the dollar, particularly against the yen as the Bank of Japan acted repeatedly last week to keep bond yields near zero.

The U.S. Commerce Department said factory orders fell 0.5% in February, in line with expectations. Data for January was revised slightly higher to show orders rising 1.5% instead of 1.4% as previously reported.

Brent crude jumped $3.14, or 3%, to settle at $107.53 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose $4.01, or 4%, to settle at $103.28 a barrel.

(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Stephanie Kelly in New York, Julien Ponthus in London; Editing by Richard Chang, Andrea Ricci and David Gregorio)

By Caroline Valetkevitch


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 82 504 M - -
Net income 2022 11 053 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 263 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 121x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 121 B 1 121 B -
EV / Sales 2022 13,4x
EV / Sales 2023 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 1 084,59 $
Average target price 957,89 $
Spread / Average Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.2.63%1 120 932
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-55.21%41 822
LUCID GROUP, INC.-35.48%40 587
NIO INC.-30.78%36 196
LI AUTO INC.-15.14%27 681
XPENG INC.-42.00%24 999