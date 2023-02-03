Advanced search
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:59:50 2023-02-03 pm EST
193.77 USD   +1.99%
05:59pJury clears of Elon Musk of wrongdoing for 2018 tweets in which he declared he had financing to take Tesla private
AQ
05:55pTesla and ceo elon musk are not liable in securities fraud case…
RE
05:44pU.s. jury reaches verdict in tesla securities fraud case over mu…
RE
TESLA AND CEO ELON MUSK ARE NOT LIABLE IN SECURITIES FRAUD CASE…

02/03/2023 | 05:55pm EST
TESLA AND CEO ELON MUSK ARE NOT LIABLE IN SECURITIES FRAUD CASE OVER GO-PRIVATE TWEET-U.S. JURY


© Reuters 2023
All news about TESLA, INC.
04:16pTreasury makes more electric SUVs eligible for tax credits
AQ
02:06pMexico in talks with top carmakers to make electric vehicles, foreign minister says
RE
01:54pWall St pares declines after stunning jobs report
RE
12:53pTesla's Elon Musk found not liable in trial over 2018 'funding secured' tweets
RE
11:44aFord's pain underscores uneven impact of two-year auto chip shortage
RE
11:39aAlert: New purchase in the USA Investor Portfolio
MS
10:05aU.S. Treasury makes more EVs eligible for tax credits
RE
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 103 B - -
Net income 2023 12 489 M - -
Net cash 2023 25 263 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 52,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 601 B 601 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,61x
EV / Sales 2024 4,21x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 189,98 $
Average target price 194,39 $
Spread / Average Target 2,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.52.84%595 706
LI AUTO INC.30.74%26 054
LUCID GROUP, INC.76.72%22 057
NIO INC.22.67%19 763
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.13.29%19 230
XPENG INC.11.17%9 467