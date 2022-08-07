Log in
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-05 pm EDT
864.51 USD   -6.63%
Tesla CEO Musk Says FSD Beta 10.69 Drops On Aug 20
RE
03:33aTesla ceo musk says "fsd beta 10.69 drops on 8/20" - tweet…
RE
08/06Musk says Twitter deal could move ahead with 'bot' info
AQ
TESLA CEO MUSK SAYS "FSD BETA 10.69 DROPS ON 8/20" - TWEET…

08/07/2022 | 03:33am EDT
TESLA CEO MUSK SAYS "FSD BETA 10.69 DROPS ON 8/20" - TWEET


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 84 861 M - -
Net income 2022 12 525 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 851 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 81,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 903 B 903 B -
EV / Sales 2022 10,4x
EV / Sales 2023 7,34x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 864,51 $
Average target price 910,28 $
Spread / Average Target 5,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-18.19%902 972
LI AUTO INC.4.77%35 052
NIO INC.-36.17%33 413
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-65.60%32 126
LUCID GROUP, INC.-52.56%30 194
XPENG INC.-53.65%20 080