  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-23 pm EST
123.15 USD   -1.76%
06:46aFutures climb as China eases COVID curbs
RE
06:32aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Up Premarket; General Motors Poised to Rise, AMC Entertainment Holdings to Decline
MT
06:22aNorth American Morning Briefing: China Optimism Gives Boost to Futures
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TESLA DECISION EXTENDS PRODUCTION SLOWDOWN IN SHANGHAI THAT BEGA…

12/27/2022 | 05:23am EST
TESLA DECISION EXTENDS PRODUCTION SLOWDOWN IN SHANGHAI THAT BEGAN IN DECEMBER


© Reuters 2022
06:46aFutures climb as China eases COVID curbs
RE
06:32aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Up Premarket; General Motors Poise..
MT
06:22aNorth American Morning Briefing: China Optimism Gives Bo..
DJ
06:05aTesla used car price bubble pops, weighs on new car demand
RE
05:51aTesla Suspends Production Work at Shanghai Plant One Day Earlier
MT
05:35aExclusive-Tesla to run reduced output in Shanghai in January, plan shows
RE
05:23aTesla decision extends production slowdown in shanghai that bega…
RE
05:23aTesla to reduce output for january at shanghai plant - planning…
RE
01:02aAnalysis-Wood's ARK slammed by higher interest rates in 2022 along with othe..
RE
12:28aTesla Sets Up 10,000th Supercharger in China
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83 075 M - -
Net income 2022 12 697 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 073 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 389 B 389 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,46x
EV / Sales 2023 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 123,15 $
Average target price 253,18 $
Spread / Average Target 106%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-65.04%388 877
LI AUTO INC.-41.53%18 315
NIO INC.-65.37%18 127
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-81.54%17 627
LUCID GROUP, INC.-82.39%11 259
XPENG INC.-80.01%8 679