Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/01 04:00:01 pm EDT
740.37 USD   -2.36%
02:40aTESLA : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
02:32aJapan Index Trades Below Flatline Tracking Weak Global Cues; Panasonic to Raise EV Battery Production by Four Times
MT
01:50aChina's Geely launches first nine low-orbit satellites for autonomous cars
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TESLA : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs

06/02/2022 | 02:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Goldman Sachs is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at USD 1000.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about TESLA, INC.
02:40aTESLA : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
02:32aJapan Index Trades Below Flatline Tracking Weak Global Cues; Panasonic to Raise EV Batt..
MT
01:50aChina's Geely launches first nine low-orbit satellites for autonomous cars
RE
06/01China EV startups say May sales up, post-lockdown output constrained
RE
06/01ELON MUSK TELLS TESLA STAFF : return to office or leave
RE
06/01Eight automakers adopt U.S. EV fire response recommendations
RE
06/01Ford may slash ad spending, revamp dealers to boost EV profit, CEO says
RE
06/01Tesla CEO Elon Musk Allegedly Tells Staff to Return to Office or Leave Company
MT
06/01Goldman Sachs Adjusts Tesla's Price Target to $1,000 From $1,200, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
06/01Panasonic to quadruple EV battery production capacity by FY 2028
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 86 462 M - -
Net income 2022 12 783 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 044 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 67,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 767 B 767 B -
EV / Sales 2022 8,65x
EV / Sales 2023 6,38x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 740,37 $
Average target price 941,90 $
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-29.94%767 031
LUCID GROUP, INC.-48.75%32 523
NIO INC.-44.54%29 034
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-70.83%27 245
LI AUTO INC.-20.69%25 872
XPENG INC.-54.46%19 648