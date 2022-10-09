Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-07 pm EDT
223.07 USD   -6.32%
02:39pTesla sells record China-made vehicles in September following Shanghai factory upgrade
RE
02:22pTesla In September Sold Record China-Made Vehicles, With 83,135 Units In Wholesale -CPCA
RE
02:22pTesla in september sold record china-made vehicles, with 83,135…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TESLA IN SEPTEMBER SOLD RECORD CHINA-MADE VEHICLES, WITH 83,135…

10/09/2022 | 02:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TESLA IN SEPTEMBER SOLD RECORD CHINA-MADE VEHICLES, WITH 83,135 UNITS IN WHOLESALE -CPCA


© Reuters 2022
All news about TESLA, INC.
02:39pTesla sells record China-made vehicles in September following Shanghai factory upgrade
RE
02:22pTesla In September Sold Record China-Made Vehicles, With 83,135 Units In Wholesale -CPC..
RE
02:22pTesla in september sold record china-made vehicles, with 83,135…
RE
12:13pChinese ambassador thanks Musk for proposal on Taiwan
RE
06:04aMusk's acrimonious Twitter bid heads for business school case study immortalis..
RE
01:27aNissan pushes partner Renault to sell down stake, may raise funds -source
RE
10/08Renault is open to cutting its stake in Nissan, Bloomberg reports
RE
10/08Musk offers proposal on China-Taiwan tensions
RE
10/08Nissan presses partner Renault to sell down stake -WSJ
RE
10/08Musk offers proposal on China-Taiwan tensions, after Russia-Ukraine plan
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 85 097 M - -
Net income 2022 12 664 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 896 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 59,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 699 B 699 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,98x
EV / Sales 2023 5,54x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 223,07 $
Average target price 306,92 $
Spread / Average Target 37,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-36.67%698 983
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-67.26%31 105
NIO INC.-56.57%22 738
LUCID GROUP, INC.-65.39%22 097
LI AUTO INC.-39.03%19 073
XPENG INC.-80.35%8 524