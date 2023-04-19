Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06:39:15 2023-04-19 pm EDT
172.03 USD   -4.74%
05:56pTesla inc's musk says he thinks we can do full self-driving this…
RE
05:51pTesla inc's musk says orders are in excess of production…
RE
05:51pTesla inc's musk says lithium prices have dropped a lot…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TESLA INC CEO MUSK EXPECTS STATIONARY STORAGE GROWTH TO SIGNIFIC…

04/19/2023 | 05:36pm EDT
TESLA INC CEO MUSK EXPECTS STATIONARY STORAGE GROWTH TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXCEED VEHICLE GROWTH


© Reuters 2023
All news about TESLA, INC.
05:51pTesla inc - still at maximum of pain for commodities in our cost…
RE
05:49pTesla's margins drop on aggressive discounting, shares fall
RE
05:49pTesla inc - achieved 25% reduction in cost of goods sold in q1…
RE
05:48pMarketmind: Low volatility propping up risk appetite
RE
05:46pTesla inc - hoping to achieve mid 20% gross margins for energy s…
RE
05:39pTesla inc - berlin, texas factories will likely continue to prov…
RE
05:38pTesla inc's musk says this is a good time to increase our lead f…
RE
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 102 B - -
Net income 2023 12 380 M - -
Net cash 2023 26 310 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 50,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 572 B 572 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,33x
EV / Sales 2024 3,99x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 180,59 $
Average target price 208,53 $
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.49.63%584 136
LI AUTO INC.24.95%24 901
NIO INC.-2.87%15 649
LUCID GROUP, INC.14.64%14 327
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-27.13%12 451
XPENG INC.13.48%9 704
