Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:18 2022-10-19 pm EDT
210.29 USD   -5.29%
05:57pTesla inc - expects 50,000 semi units for 2024…
RE
05:54pTesla inc - on track to enter early production of cybertruck mid…
RE
05:53pTesla inc - don't see power issues in germany affecting producti…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TESLA INC - EXPECTS 50,000 SEMI UNITS FOR 2024…

10/19/2022 | 05:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TESLA INC - EXPECTS 50,000 SEMI UNITS FOR 2024


© Reuters 2022
All news about TESLA, INC.
05:57pTesla inc - expects 50,000 semi units for 2024…
RE
05:54pTesla inc - on track to enter early production of cybertruck mid…
RE
05:53pTesla inc - don't see power issues in germany affecting producti…
RE
05:47pTesla inc - production on track for 50% growth, but delivery jus…
RE
05:47pUS Stocks End Two-Day Rally as Yields Hit 14-Year High; Tesla Drops After-Hours Followi..
MT
05:43pTesla inc - we can far exceed apple's current market cap…
RE
05:41pTesla inc - there is a potential path for tesla to be worth more…
RE
05:39pTesla inc - makes sense to do a buyback, possible to do a buybac…
RE
05:38pTesla inc - expects wide release of fsd beta to all fsd users in…
RE
05:38pTesla inc - have excellent demand for q4 and expect to sell ever…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 84 396 M - -
Net income 2022 12 543 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 286 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 58,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 690 B 690 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,95x
EV / Sales 2023 5,51x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 220,19 $
Average target price 300,26 $
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-37.49%689 959
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-69.49%28 988
LUCID GROUP, INC.-65.81%21 829
NIO INC.-61.46%20 176
LI AUTO INC.-41.06%18 461
XPENG INC.-82.91%7 412