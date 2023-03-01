Advanced search
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
2023-03-01
196.98 USD   -4.24%
05:24pTesla inc says with cybertruck and all future vehicles will be m…
RE
05:22pTesla inc says will design all of its controllers in next-genera…
RE
05:17pTesla inc says next generation drivetrain will not use rare eart…
RE
TESLA INC'S MUSK SAYS VAST MAJORITY OF HEAVY LIFTING FOR ELECTRI…

03/01/2023 | 04:55pm EST
TESLA INC'S MUSK SAYS VAST MAJORITY OF HEAVY LIFTING FOR ELECTRIFICATION WILL BE IRON-BASED CELLS


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 103 B - -
Net income 2023 12 394 M - -
Net cash 2023 24 970 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 57,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 651 B 651 B -
EV / Sales 2023 6,08x
EV / Sales 2024 4,60x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 205,71 $
Average target price 200,11 $
Spread / Average Target -2,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.67.00%650 888
LI AUTO INC.15.74%23 065
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.4.72%17 774
LUCID GROUP, INC.33.68%16 702
NIO INC.-3.69%15 517
XPENG INC.-10.26%7 643