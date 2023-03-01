Advanced search
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:01:40 2023-03-01 pm EST
195.92 USD   -3.38%
05:58pTesla inc says on feb 28 opened 10 first supercharger sites to o…
RE
05:57pTesla inc says started opening up superchargers to all vehicles…
RE
05:55pTesla inc says supercharging hardware & installation costs are 2…
RE
TESLA INC SAYS ON FEB 28 OPENED 10 FIRST SUPERCHARGER SITES TO O…

03/01/2023 | 05:58pm EST
TESLA INC SAYS ON FEB 28 OPENED 10 FIRST SUPERCHARGER SITES TO OTHER EVS


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 103 B - -
Net income 2023 12 394 M - -
Net cash 2023 24 970 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 57,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 642 B 642 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,99x
EV / Sales 2024 4,53x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,5%
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 205,71 $
Average target price 200,11 $
Spread / Average Target -2,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.67.00%650 888
LI AUTO INC.15.74%23 065
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.4.72%17 774
LUCID GROUP, INC.33.68%16 702
NIO INC.-3.69%15 517
XPENG INC.-10.26%7 643