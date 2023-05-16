Advanced search
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:50:21 2023-05-16 pm EDT
167.08 USD   +0.44%
04:45pTesla inc ceo musk says model y on track to become the best-sell…
RE
04:43pTesla inc ceo elon musk says co is not immune to global economic…
RE
04:42pTesla inc ceo elon musk says best guess is economy turns around…
RE
TESLA INC SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR ELECTING FORMER CTO JB STRAU…

05/16/2023 | 04:34pm EDT
RPT-TESLA INC SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR ELECTING FORMER CTO JB STRAUBEL TO THE BOARD


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 100 B - -
Net income 2023 10 699 M - -
Net cash 2023 22 773 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 54,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 527 B 527 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,03x
EV / Sales 2024 3,81x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,4%
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 166,35 $
Average target price 186,43 $
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.35.05%527 247
LI AUTO INC.47.06%29 395
NIO INC.-15.38%13 775
LUCID GROUP, INC.4.98%13 145
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-27.08%12 625
XPENG INC.-1.41%8 436
