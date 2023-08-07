TESLA INC SHARES EXTEND LOSSES, LAST DOWN 3.3% AFTER CFO KIRKHORN STEPS DOWN
Today at 11:09 am
|Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11:40:40 2023-08-07 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|244.45 USD
|-3.71%
|-8.71%
|+98.21%
|05:09pm
|04:21pm
|Wall St starts week higher; U.S. inflation in focus
TESLA INC SHARES EXTEND LOSSES, LAST DOWN 3.3% AFTER CFO KIRKHORN STEPS DOWN
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|243.04 USD
|-4.26%
|-8.09%
|803 B $
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+99.53%
|803 B $
|+125.71%
|44 916 M $
|+49.64%
|26 181 M $
|+30.66%
|23 728 M $
|+83.70%
|15 816 M $
|-7.83%
|15 045 M $
|-20.62%
|8 947 M $
|+53.64%
|6 716 M $
|-22.70%
|2 008 M $
|+4.17%
|1 949 M $