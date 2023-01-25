Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:11:19 2023-01-25 pm EST
152.64 USD   +5.68%
05:56pTesla inc - cybertruck will not be a significant contributor to…
RE
05:52pTesla cfo says expects average selling price to be above $47,000…
RE
05:51pTesla inc - we expect to see above 20% automotive margin, $47,0…
RE
TESLA INC - 'UNWINDING' COSTS THAT BUILT UP DURING COVID, INCLU…

01/25/2023 | 05:45pm EST
TESLA INC - 'UNWINDING' COSTS THAT BUILT UP DURING COVID, INCLUDING ON LOGISTICS AND PARTS INVENTORY


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 81 550 M - -
Net income 2022 12 356 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 102 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 40,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 456 B 456 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,37x
EV / Sales 2023 4,10x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 144,43 $
Average target price 189,12 $
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.16.81%454 369
LI AUTO INC.14.51%22 821
NIO INC.23.69%19 301
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-1.79%16 623
LUCID GROUP, INC.25.92%15 716
XPENG INC.-2.52%8 302