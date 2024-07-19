TESLA INCREASES PRICE OF MODEL S PLAID TO $89,990 FROM $87,990- WEBSITE
Tesla, Inc.
Equities
TSLA
US88160R1014
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
|Tesla Increases Price Of Model X Plaid To $94,990 From $92,990- Website
Tesla, Inc. : Musk moves a step closer to the $56 billion prize and the transfer of Tesla's headquarters to Texas
