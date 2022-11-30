Advanced search
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:19 2022-11-30 pm EST
194.86 USD   +7.76%
TESLA IS PLANNING A MASSIVE OUTPUT OUT OF GIGA TEXAS IN Q1 2023…

11/30/2022 | 05:04pm EST
TESLA IS PLANNING A MASSIVE OUTPUT OUT OF GIGA TEXAS IN Q1 2023 - ELECTREK


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83 514 M - -
Net income 2022 12 798 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 899 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 49,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 571 B 571 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,61x
EV / Sales 2023 4,60x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 180,83 $
Average target price 281,12 $
Spread / Average Target 55,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-48.67%571 016
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-72.18%26 570
LI AUTO INC.-42.27%18 081
NIO INC.-66.86%17 351
LUCID GROUP, INC.-74.35%16 401
XPENG INC.-85.42%6 326