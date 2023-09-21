EXCLUSIVE-TESLA KEEN TO MAKE, SELL BATTERY STORAGE SYSTEMS IN INDIA -SOURCES
Tesla Keen To Make, Sell Battery Storage Systems In In…
September 21, 2023 at 09:29 am EDT
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX 09:50:07 2023-09-21 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|255.27 USD
|-2.79%
|-6.48%
|+109.57%
|03:29pm
|Tesla proposes building battery storage factory in India -sources
|RE
|03:29pm
|INDIA CONTINUES TO REVIEW TESLA PROPOSAL; NO CERTAINTY…
|RE
EXCLUSIVE-TESLA KEEN TO MAKE, SELL BATTERY STORAGE SYSTEMS IN INDIA -SOURCES
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|258.43 USD
|-1.58%
|-3.21%
|833 B $
|Tesla proposes building battery storage factory in India -sources
|RE
|INDIA CONTINUES TO REVIEW TESLA PROPOSAL; NO CERTAINTY…
|RE
|TESLA KEEN TO MAKE, SELL BATTERY STORAGE SYSTEMS IN IN…
|RE
|JSW in talks with LG Energy Solution to make EV batteries in India -sources
|RE
|Vietnam's VinFast to deliver EVs to Europe this year as EU probes China rivals
|RE
|Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Down Premarket; Canopy Growth Poised to Fall, FedEx to Rise
|MT
|China's Nio calls for 'open attitude' amid EU subsidy probe
|RE
|Detroit Three under pressure to progress UAW talks, avoid wider auto strikes
|RE
|China's Nio CEO hopes governments can have an 'open attitude'
|RE
|CHINA'S NIO CEO: WE SHOULD BE ABLE TO BREAK EVEN IN A SHORTER AM…
|RE
|VinFast to deliver EVs to Europe this year as EU probes China rivals
|RE
|US Republicans push for security review of China-linked battery company
|RE
|Lawyers who sued Tesla board for excess pay want $10,000 an hour
|RE
|BofA Lifts Year-End S&P 500 Target Level Amid 'Bullish' Indicators
|MT
|How France aims to discourage buying of Chinese EVs
|RE
|Tesla Asked by US Lawmaker for Details on Relationship With China's CATL
|MT
|Ark's Cathie Wood on Strategy, Rize ETF Deal, Tesla
|MT
|Europe New-Car Sales Rose 21% in August, EVs Take 20% of Market Share
|DJ
|Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Up Premarket; Nio Poised to Rise, Nvidia to Decline
|MT
|India's Ola Electric eyes IPO filing by end-Oct in expedited listing plan-sources
|RE
|Tesla supplier Hota to build first US factory in New Mexico
|RE
|Futures inch up on hopes of pause in Fed rate hikes
|RE
|Australia shares extend losses; investors brace for Fed decision
|RE
|Car sales in the EU continue to recover from bottlenecks
|DP
|Australia's CBA, Tesla team up to support EV purchases
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+113.18%
|833 B $
|+71.90%
|39 660 M $
|+89.17%
|38 626 M $
|+21.54%
|21 238 M $
|-9.54%
|15 687 M $
|+64.49%
|14 115 M $
|-20.20%
|12 440 M $
|+26.32%
|5 653 M $
|-53.86%
|5 170 M $
|-4.92%
|2 301 M $