Tesla, Inc.
TSLA
TESLA, INC.
(TSLA)
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
10/02 11:52:18 am
429.175
USD
-4.24%
11:30a
Wall St Week Ahead-A Biden victory could weigh on stock market's winners
RE
11:12a
TESLA
: RBC remains a Sell rating
MD
11:07a
Wall Street slides after Trump's positive COVID-19 test
RE
Analyst Recommendations
TESLA : RBC remains a Sell rating
0
10/02/2020 | 11:12am EDT
RBC reiterate its Sell rating. The target price is still set at USD 290.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
11:30a
Wall St Week Ahead-A Biden victory could weigh on stock market's winners
RE
11:12a
TESLA
: RBC remains a Sell rating
MD
11:07a
Wall Street slides after Trump's positive COVID-19 test
RE
11:00a
Wall Street skids after Trump's positive COVID-19 test
RE
09:57a
Sayona Positioned as Key Player in North American Supply Chain
AQ
09:43a
TESLA
: beats expectations for Q3 vehicle deliveries
RE
09:42a
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE
: Amazon, Alphabet, Goldman Sachs
09:40a
TESLA
: reports record quarterly deliveries, but Model 3 sales underwhelm bulls
RE
09:35a
TESLA
: beats expectations for third-quarter vehicle deliveries
RE
09:33a
TESLA
: Quarterly Deliveries Hit Record As Car Maker's Recovery Speeds Up -- Upd..
DJ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020
29 978 M
-
-
Net income 2020
1 121 M
-
-
Net Debt 2020
1 335 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
382x
Yield 2020
0,03%
Capitalization
418 B
418 B
-
EV / Sales 2020
14,0x
EV / Sales 2021
9,78x
Nbr of Employees
48 016
Free-Float
79,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
36
Average target price
334,70 $
Last Close Price
448,16 $
Spread / Highest target
26,3%
Spread / Average Target
-25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target
-85,5%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Elon Reeve Musk
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm
Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn
Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk
Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis
Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.
435.65%
417 599
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
-10.14%
183 618
VOLKSWAGEN AG
-23.80%
82 461
DAIMLER AG
-5.32%
58 731
BMW AG
-14.33%
47 453
BYD COMPANY LIMITED
212.48%
45 370
Slave