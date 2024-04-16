More about the company
Tesla, Inc. designs, builds, and sells electric vehicles. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of automotive vehicles (81.1%);
- services (8.6%): primarily maintenance and repair services. The group also develops sale of power train assembly components for electric vehicles activity;
- sale of energy generation and storage systems (6.2%);
- automotive leasing (2.2%);
- automotive credits (1.9%).
At the end of 2023, the group had 7 manufacturing sites located in the United States (5), China and Germany.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (46.7%), China (22.5%) and other (30.8%).