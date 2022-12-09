Advanced search
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-08 pm EST
173.44 USD   -0.34%
TESLA TO SUSPEND MODEL Y PRODUCTION AT SHANGHAI PLANT BETWEEN DE…

12/09/2022 | 04:05am EST
TESLA TO SUSPEND MODEL Y PRODUCTION AT SHANGHAI PLANT BETWEEN DEC 25 AND JAN 1 - INTERNAL MEMO


© Reuters 2022
