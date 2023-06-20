Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:31:56 2023-06-20 pm EDT
278.08 USD   +6.73%
05:28pTesla urges EPA to finalize tougher US heavy duty emissions cuts
RE
05:16pEquity Markets Drop as Trading Resumes in Holiday-Shortened Week
MT
05:13pTesla urges us epa to finalize tougher heavy-duty emissions limi…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TESLA URGES US EPA TO FINALIZE TOUGHER HEAVY-DUTY EMISSIONS LIMI…

06/20/2023 | 05:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TESLA URGES US EPA TO FINALIZE TOUGHER HEAVY-DUTY EMISSIONS LIMITS -FILING


© Reuters 2023
All news about TESLA, INC.
05:28pTesla urges EPA to finalize tougher US heavy duty emissions cuts
RE
05:16pEquity Markets Drop as Trading Resumes in Holiday-Shortened Week
MT
05:13pTesla urges us epa to finalize tougher heavy-duty emissions limi…
RE
05:03pConsumer Shares Fall Led by Consumer Staples Stocks -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:27pEquity Markets Fall as Trading Resumes in Holiday-Shortened Week
MT
03:17pEV maker Rivian to adopt Tesla's charging standard
RE
03:06pEV maker Rivian to adopt Tesla's charging standard
RE
02:40pWall Street pauses rally, turns red ahead of Powell testimony
RE
02:08pTesla standard: BTC Power joins move to add to EV chargers
RE
02:08pEv charger maker btc power to add tesla's charging sta…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 100 B - -
Net income 2023 10 640 M - -
Net cash 2023 23 005 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 85,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 826 B 826 B -
EV / Sales 2023 8,01x
EV / Sales 2024 6,12x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 260,54 $
Average target price 201,76 $
Spread / Average Target -22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.111.51%825 783
LI AUTO INC.68.68%33 717
NIO INC.-3.59%15 695
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-19.26%13 977
LUCID GROUP, INC.-5.12%13 005
XPENG INC.14.49%9 796
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer