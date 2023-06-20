TESLA URGES US EPA TO FINALIZE TOUGHER HEAVY-DUTY EMISSIONS LIMI…

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Earnings Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
ALPHABET INC.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
TESLA, INC.
AMAZON.COM, INC.
APPLE INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
META PLATFORMS, INC.
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Interest Rates
Homepage
Developed Nations
Emerging Countries
ETFs Rates
ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Our Shows
Shows
Must Watch
Satirical Cartoon
Today's Editorial
Crypto Recap
Stock Picks
All our stock picks
North America
Europe
Asia, Pacific
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Trend-Following Stocks
Top ROE
Multibaggers
Undervalued stocks
ESG stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Investment Themes
Homepage
uranium
The future of mobility
The Internet of Things
Artificial Intelligence
Millennials
In Vino Veritas
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environment
Social
Governance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
Biomass
Oligopolies
Water
Biotechnology
Smart City
Financial Data
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Earnings Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Tesla, Inc.
News
Summary
TSLA
US88160R1014
TESLA, INC.
(TSLA)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
05:31:56 2023-06-20 pm EDT
278.08
USD
+6.73%
05:28p
Tesla urges EPA to finalize tougher US heavy duty emissions cuts
RE
05:16p
Equity Markets Drop as Trading Resumes in Holiday-Shortened Week
MT
05:13p
Tesla urges us epa to finalize tougher heavy-duty emissions limi…
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
TESLA URGES US EPA TO FINALIZE TOUGHER HEAVY-DUTY EMISSIONS LIMI…
06/20/2023 | 05:13pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
TESLA URGES US EPA TO FINALIZE TOUGHER HEAVY-DUTY EMISSIONS LIMITS -FILING
© Reuters 2023
All news about TESLA, INC.
05:28p
Tesla urges EPA to finalize tougher US heavy duty emissions cuts
RE
05:16p
Equity Markets Drop as Trading Resumes in Holiday-Shortened Week
MT
05:13p
Tesla urges us epa to finalize tougher heavy-duty emissions limi…
RE
05:03p
Consumer Shares Fall Led by Consumer Staples Stocks -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:27p
Equity Markets Fall as Trading Resumes in Holiday-Shortened Week
MT
03:17p
EV maker Rivian to adopt Tesla's charging standard
RE
03:06p
EV maker Rivian to adopt Tesla's charging standard
RE
02:40p
Wall Street pauses rally, turns red ahead of Powell testimony
RE
02:08p
Tesla standard: BTC Power joins move to add to EV chargers
RE
02:08p
Ev charger maker btc power to add tesla's charging sta…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
06/15
RBC Capital Increases Price Target on Tesla to $305 From $212, Maintains Outperform Rat..
MT
06/15
TESLA : RBC remains its Buy rating
MD
06/12
KGI Securities Upgrades Tesla to Outperform From Neutral, Price Target is $335
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
100 B
-
-
Net income 2023
10 640 M
-
-
Net cash 2023
23 005 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
85,2x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
826 B
826 B
-
EV / Sales 2023
8,01x
EV / Sales 2024
6,12x
Nbr of Employees
127 855
Free-Float
83,4%
More Financials
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
38
Last Close Price
260,54 $
Average target price
201,76 $
Spread / Average Target
-22,6%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk
Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn
Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm
Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis
Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.
111.51%
825 783
LI AUTO INC.
68.68%
33 717
NIO INC.
-3.59%
15 695
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
-19.26%
13 977
LUCID GROUP, INC.
-5.12%
13 005
XPENG INC.
14.49%
9 796
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Cookie settings
Copyright © 2023 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
Slave