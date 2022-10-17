Take Five: Calm or calamity?

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Britain, for now, remains the
key to whether a calmer mood can take a hold in markets unnerved
by turmoil in the UK that has stoked wider worries about
financial stability.
Traders are back on Japanese yen intervention watch, while
the U.S. earnings season and a congress of China's ruling
Communist Party has kicked off.
Here's a look at the week ahead in markets from Kevin
Buckland in Tokyo, Lewis Krauskopf in New York, and Tommy Wilkes
and Dhara Ranasinghe in London. Graphics by Vincent Flasseur.
1/ BUYER OF LAST RESORT
The Bank of England is no longer be the buyer of last resort
of battered British bonds
The government's "mini-Budget" on Sept. 23 sparked some of
the biggest ever jumps in UK bond yields, spooked wider markets
and triggered a crisis among pension funds needing to find
bucket loads of cash.
The BoE has been forced to intervene repeatedly to ensure
financial stability, even as those measures contradict its task
of fighting inflation by jacking up interest rates and selling
some of the bonds it owns.
The pensions industry has warned schemes aren't ready for
bond-buying to end.
Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked as finance minister on Friday.
Now, Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt said he will
announce tax and spending measures on Monday, two weeks earlier
than scheduled, as he tries to stem a loss of confidence in the
government's fiscal plans.
2 /STRESS TEST
On top of UK turmoil, unease triggered by decades-high
inflation, an energy shock and aggressive global rate hikes are
putting markets through a stress test.
The carnage in British gilts has exposed vulnerabilities in
the pensions sector, shining a light on financial stability
risks. So, the coming days will see increased focus on other
possible hot spots that have gone under the radar of regulators.
The IMF warns of "disorderly asset repricings" and
"financial market contagion." Asset manager PIMCO reckons the UK
is unlikely to be the only source of instability, adding that
loan and private credit markets may also face stress.
3/ EARNINGS SEASON
The third-quarter U.S. earnings season heats up as companies
report results in the throes of a difficult operating
environment given a strengthening dollar and surging inflation.
Earnings for S&P 500 companies overall are expected to have
climbed 4.1% from the year-earlier period, which would be the
slowest growth since the fourth quarter of 2020.
But more focus may be on how executives project the future;
consensus analyst estimates are for a nearly 8% rise in profits
next year, according to Refinitiv IBES, but many investors are
dubious of that forecast as recession risks loom.
A market slide has moderated stock valuations, but a
downgrade in the earnings outlook could dampen equities'
attractiveness. Upcoming earnings reports includes results from
Tesla, Netflix and Johnson & Johnson.
4/ NOT THE ECONOMY, COMRADE
China's twice-a-decade Communist party congress kicked off
on Sunday, and the week-long, closed-door assembly is set to
hand Xi Jinping an unprecedented third five-year term as supreme
leader.
It puts Xi in a position to pursue his vision for the
"rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," which includes the "common
prosperity" policies that toppled behemoths including Alibaba
and Evergrande. A desire to bring Taiwan under Beijing's control
is also ramping up tensions with Washington.
Xi at the weekend called for accelerating the building of a
world-class military while touting the fight against COVID-19.
As for the economy, Xi has let that fall victim to other
priorities: growth is set to miss a 5.5% target after repeated
lockdowns under the zero-COVID programme. The latest reading of
gross domestic product is due Tuesday, after growth ground to a
virtual halt in the second quarter.
Hopes of pandemic controls relaxing at this congress could
prove unfounded, considering how Beijing met a flare-up in cases
just beforehand by barring many travelers in the recent Golden
Week holiday from returning to the capital.
5/ INTERVENTION WATCH
Traders are back on currency intervention watch as the
dollar scales fresh 24-year peaks to the yen and heads back
towards multi-year highs versus the Chinese yuan and Korean won.
Japan's currency careened to the cusp of 147 per dollar on
Wednesday, crashing through the trough at 145.89 that spurred
the Bank of Japan to intervene last month to support the yen for
the first time since 1998.
South Korea also sold billions of dollars last quarter to
prop up its currency, as the won plumbed a 13-year low just shy
of 1,445 per dollar last month. Even so, it's not strayed far
from there, nearing 1,440 last week.
China's state banks stepped up their intervention to defend
a weakening yuan on Monday. And traders are jittery over more
aggressive steps to come.
And there was no sign from G7 economies meeting in
Washington of joint intervention to ease the pain of a soaring
dollar.
