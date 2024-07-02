Shares of technology companies rose as traders jumped back into electric-vehicle bets.

Tesla shares surged after the electric-car maker said it delivered 443,956 vehicles globally in the three-month period, a 4.8% decline from the same quarter a year earlier, but more than its chief rival, Chinese manufacturer Byd.

Similarly, shares of electric-truck maker Rivian rose after it reported 13,790 second-quarter vehicle deliveries, far in excess of Wall Street targets.

