Shares of technology companies rose after strong sales tallies for two major electric-car makers.

Tesla shares rallied after billionaire Elon Musk's electric-car company said delivered more than 466,000 vehicles to customers worldwide in the April-to-June period, a record quarter for sales, as price cuts spurred growth of 83% in second-quarter deliveries.

Chinese rival BYD also logged "China has gone all-in with electric vehicles and that is benefitting Tesla and BYD," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at brokerage OANDA Group, in a note to clients.

Similarly, electric-truck maker Rivian Automotive said it delivered 12,640 vehicles in the quarter ended June 30, more than the 11,000 deliveries expected by analysts polled by FactSet.

Voracious appetite for high-powered computer chips among artificial intelligence tech producers has created a new busines for struggling cryptocurrency miners.

One brokerage said the mega-cap tech stocks known as the "Magnificent Seven" are outperforming the broad market because of an appetite for sustainable above-average sales growth.

"The seven largest tech stocks (Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Facebook, Tesla, Nvidia) have returned 58% year-to-date compared with just 5% for the remaining 493 S&P 500 stocks," said analysts at brokerage Goldman Sachs Group, in a note to clients.

China said it would restrict exports of products and materials containing gallium and germanium, metals that are vital in semiconductors, 5G base stations and solar panels, as tensions between the U.S. and China on trade of high-tech goods remain elevated.

