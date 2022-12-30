Tech Down Sharply, Completing '22 Flight from Sector -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell sharply, capping the 2022 flight from the sector.

Electric car maker Tesla was poised to close the worst year in the stock's history, having lost more than $700 billion in market valuation.

Elon Musk's SpaceX is building a manufacturing facility for its Starlink satellite-internet division in Texas's Bastrop County, located southeast of Austin.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is set to plead not guilty to eight counts of fraud at a hearing next week.

