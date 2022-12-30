Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Tesla, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-30 pm EST
123.18 USD   +1.12%
05:29pTech Down Sharply, Completing '22 Flight from Sector -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:52pInflation, recession and earnings among factors to drive U.S. stocks in 2023
RE
04:47pWall St ends 2022 with biggest annual drop since 2008
RE
Tech Down Sharply, Completing '22 Flight from Sector -- Tech Roundup

12/30/2022 | 05:29pm EST
Shares of technology companies fell sharply, capping the 2022 flight from the sector.

Electric car maker Tesla was poised to close the worst year in the stock's history, having lost more than $700 billion in market valuation.

Elon Musk's SpaceX is building a manufacturing facility for its Starlink satellite-internet division in Texas's Bastrop County, located southeast of Austin.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is set to plead not guilty to eight counts of fraud at a hearing next week. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-22 1728ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 82 873 M - -
Net income 2022 12 701 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 073 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 385 B 385 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,42x
EV / Sales 2023 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 121,82 $
Average target price 248,38 $
Spread / Average Target 104%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-65.42%384 677
LI AUTO INC.-42.59%19 017
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-82.89%17 250
NIO INC.-69.07%16 508
LUCID GROUP, INC.-83.23%12 244
XPENG INC.-80.37%8 523