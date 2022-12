Shares of technology companies fell as a flight from mega cap companies continued.

Companies on the New York Stock Exchange's FANG+ Index, which tracks the 10 most heavily traded tech shares, have lost a staggering $5.2 trillion in market value in 2022, according to analysts at research firm Bespoke Investment Group.

Tesla shares inched higher after earlier hitting the lowest level in about two years.

