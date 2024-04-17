Shares of technology companies fell as traders retreated from risk, partly because of concerns about semiconductor demand.

Shares of Dutch semiconductor-equipment giant ASML Holding tumbled after it posted orders below analysts' expectations for the first quarter as chip makers wait for demand to recover before securing key production equipment for the coming years. Other semiconductor concerns fell in sympathy.

Apple will consider making some of its products in Indonesia, Chief Executive Tim Cook said, coming on the heels of a plan by the U.S. tech giant to ramp up investment in neighboring Vietnam.

Amsterdam online food-delivery service Just Eat Takeaway.com reported a decline in gross transaction value on lower orders for the first quarter and backed its full-year guidance.

Tesla shares were flat, arresting a long retreat for the electric-car maker, amid signs of price competition from major auto makers pushing into the electric-car market. Tesla's board asked shareholders to again vote in favor of Elon Musk's multibillion-dollar pay package. The board approved the pay proposal in 2018, but a Delaware court in January struck it down because it said the approval process was "deeply flawed."

In another sign of risk aversion, bitcoin prices tumbled, and miners such as Marathon Digital braced for the fallout from an imminent "halving event" that will weigh on fees for the power-hungry computer processing required to mint the digital currency.

