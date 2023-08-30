Shares of technology companies companies rose as traders chased momentum in the sector.

The frenzy over artificial-intelligence bets has revived recently with Nvidia and Google-owner Alphabet adding to gains associated with their joint-venture plans, divulged earlier in the week.

Hewlett Packard Enterprises rose after the maker of servers and provider of computer services posted modest fiscal third-quarter revenue growth.

MercadoLibre shares rose after the Latin American online retailer posted quarterly sales ahead of Wall Street targets.

Tesla shares ticked down after reports that Manhattan federal prosecutors were probing the use of company funds on a secret project that had been described internally as a house for Chief Executive Elon Musk, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Semiconductor designer Amberella tumbled after it posted earnings short of Wall Street expectations.

Rival chipmaker Broadcom ticked up ahead of its earnings report.

