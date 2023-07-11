Shares of technology companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into laggards such as industrials and materials.

Tesla shares fell after reports the electric-car maker's board could investigate potential misuse of company funds in the construction of a glass house intended to be a residence for Chief Executive Elon Musk on the grounds of its Austin, Texas headquarters.

Shares of Salesforce rose after the business software giant raised prices for what it said was the first time in seven years. The software giant will boost prices by 9% across its Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Industries and Tableau products, with the changes slated to take effect in August.

Shares of Activision Blizzard rallied after a federal judge ruled that software giant Microsoft could close its $75 billion acquisition of the videogame maker, dealing a blow to Biden administration antitrust efforts.

Amazon.com is projecting new heights for this year's Prime Day, the promotional sales event happening this week.

Spacial data company Matterport plans to cut about 170 employees, or 30% of its work force, as part of a cost-cutting campaign.

