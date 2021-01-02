Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla 2020 deliveries beat estimates

01/02/2021 | 07:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tesla on Saturday reported better-than-expected 2020 vehicle deliveries, but narrowly missed CEO Elon Musk's ambitious full-year goal.

The company said it delivered 499,550 vehicles last year which was above Wall Street estimates, but was 450 units shy of Musk's target.

Nonetheless, Musk on Saturday tweeted: "So proud of the Tesla team for achieving this major milestone! At the start of Tesla, I thought we had (optimistically) a 10% chance of surviving at all."

Congratulations poured in on Twitter after Tesla defied the larger auto industry trends of slumping sales, quarterly losses and global supply chain disruptions.

Tesla's share price has risen more than 700% over the last year, but some investors criticized Tesla for saying at the start of 2020 that it would "comfortably exceed 500,000 units" for the year.

Looking forward, Tesla has pinned hopes on new markets such as Europe and Asia, with competition intensifying in the U.S., as automakers double down on their investments in the electric vehicle sector.


© Reuters 2021
All news about TESLA, INC.
02:18aTESLA : produced more than half a million vehicles in 2020
AQ
01/02Cleared Hurdle Still Leaves Tesla Stock in Ludicrous Mode -- Heard on the Str..
DJ
01/02Elon Musk Steers Tesla to Record Deliveries -- Update
DJ
01/02Elon Musk Steers Tesla to Record Deliveries
DJ
01/02TESLA : annual sales up 36% but comes short of delivery goal
AQ
01/02Tesla Q4 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
GL
01/01Electric vehicle maker Tesla to deliver China-made Model Y SUVs this month
RE
01/01Electric vehicle maker Tesla to deliver China-made Model Y SUVs this month
RE
01/01U.S. stocks in 2020: A year for the history books, in charts
RE
01/01U.S. STOCKS IN 2020 : a year for the history books
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30 778 M - -
Net income 2020 1 274 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 823 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 559x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 669 B 669 B -
EV / Sales 2020 21,7x
EV / Sales 2021 14,9x
Nbr of Employees 48 016
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 429,62 $
Last Close Price 705,67 $
Spread / Highest target 11,7%
Spread / Average Target -39,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -87,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.0.00%668 905
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.00%215 570
VOLKSWAGEN AG0.00%99 712
BYD COMPANY LIMITED423.04%77 956
NIO LIMITED0.00%76 163
DAIMLER AG0.00%75 526
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ