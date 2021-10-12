Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Tesla : ARK Invest's Wood warns upcoming economic downturn in China 'obvious'

10/12/2021 | 02:40pm EDT
NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - An economic slowdown in China could ripple through the global economy and weigh on commodity prices and growth, star stock picker Cathie Wood of ARK Invest warned in a webinar on Tuesday.

Wood, whose flagship $19.7 billion Ark Innovation fund was the top-performing U.S. equity fund in 2020, said that China's recent steps to crack down on sectors ranging from gaming to education to financial firms are increasing the likelihood of a policy mistake that leads to a sharp slowdown.

"I really do think that the policy makers in China are beginning to play with fire," she said, adding "We will look back at this period in six months and say 'Wasn’t it obvious there will be a major and unexpected slowdown in China?'"

Wood reiterated her bullishness on electric car maker Tesla Inc, citing its strong September https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/tesla-sold-56006-china-made-vehicles-september-cpca-2021-10-12sales in China despite a 17% drop in passenger vehicles sales from the year earlier.

The ARK Innovation fund rallied last year due to its outsized bets on companies such as Tesla and Teledoc Health Inc that surged during the pandemic. Yet increasing concerns about inflation have weighed on the fund, leaving it down 11.4% for the year compared with a roughly 17% gain for the benchmark S&P 500.

Shares of ARK Innovation rose 1.5% in Tuesday afternoon trading, helped by a 2.4% gain in top-holding Tesla.

(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 50 685 M - -
Net income 2021 4 280 M - -
Net cash 2021 8 576 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 210x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 784 B 784 B -
EV / Sales 2021 15,3x
EV / Sales 2022 11,4x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 81,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 791,94 $
Average target price 697,76 $
Spread / Average Target -11,9%
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.12.23%784 033
NIO INC.-26.88%58 401
XPENG INC.-12.63%32 022
LI AUTO INC.-2.12%28 676
NIKOLA CORPORATION-30.87%4 232
FISKER INC.-7.03%4 033