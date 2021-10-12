Tesla : ARK Invest's Wood warns upcoming economic downturn in China 'obvious'

NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - An economic slowdown in China
could ripple through the global economy and weigh on commodity
prices and growth, star stock picker Cathie Wood of ARK Invest
warned in a webinar on Tuesday.
Wood, whose flagship $19.7 billion Ark Innovation
fund was the top-performing U.S. equity fund in 2020, said that
China's recent steps to crack down on sectors ranging from
gaming to education to financial firms are increasing the
likelihood of a policy mistake that leads to a sharp slowdown.
"I really do think that the policy makers in China are
beginning to play with fire," she said, adding "We will look
back at this period in six months and say 'Wasn’t it obvious
there will be a major and unexpected slowdown in China?'"
Wood reiterated her bullishness on electric car maker Tesla
Inc, citing its strong September https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/tesla-sold-56006-china-made-vehicles-september-cpca-2021-10-12sales
in China despite a 17% drop in passenger vehicles sales from
the year earlier.
The ARK Innovation fund rallied last year due to its
outsized bets on companies such as Tesla and Teledoc Health Inc
that surged during the pandemic. Yet increasing
concerns about inflation have weighed on the fund, leaving it
down 11.4% for the year compared with a roughly 17% gain for the
benchmark S&P 500.
Shares of ARK Innovation rose 1.5% in Tuesday afternoon
trading, helped by a 2.4% gain in top-holding Tesla.
(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)