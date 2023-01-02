Advanced search
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-30 pm EST
123.18 USD   +1.12%
12:18pTesla's quarterly deliveries miss estimates
RE
12:18pTesla Vehicle Production & Deliveries and Date for Financial Results & Webcast for Fourth Quarter 2022
BU
12:11pTesla Announces Date for 2023 Investor Day
BU
Tesla Announces Date for 2023 Investor Day

01/02/2023 | 12:11pm EST
We plan to host Tesla's 2023 Investor Day on March 1, 2023. The event will be live streamed from our Gigafactory Texas, with the option for some of our institutional and retail investors to attend in person (details to follow). Our investors will be able to see our most advanced production line as well as discuss long term expansion plans, generation 3 platform, capital allocation and other subjects with our leadership team.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 82 873 M - -
Net income 2022 12 701 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 073 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 389 B 389 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,48x
EV / Sales 2023 3,17x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.0.00%388 972
LI AUTO INC.0.00%19 905
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.0.00%16 973
NIO INC.0.00%16 111
LUCID GROUP, INC.0.00%12 481
XPENG INC.0.00%8 575