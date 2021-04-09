Tesla Announces Date for First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesla will post its financial results for the first quarter of 2021 after market close on Monday, April 26, 2021. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q1 2021 update, which will be available on Tesla’s Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial and business results and outlook.



What: Date of Tesla Q1 2021 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast

When: Monday, April 26, 2021

Time: 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Q1 2021 Update: http://ir.tesla.com

Webcast: http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website.

For additional information, please visit http://ir.tesla.com.

Investor Relations Contact: ir@tesla.com