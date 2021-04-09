Log in
TESLA, INC.

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla Announces Date for First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast

04/09/2021 | 04:30pm EDT
PALO ALTO, Calif., April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesla will post its financial results for the first quarter of 2021 after market close on Monday, April 26, 2021. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q1 2021 update, which will be available on Tesla’s Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial and business results and outlook.

What: Date of Tesla Q1 2021 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast
When: Monday, April 26, 2021
Time: 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Q1 2021 Update: http://ir.tesla.com  
Webcast: http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website.

For additional information, please visit http://ir.tesla.com.


Investor Relations Contact:
ir@tesla.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 48 763 M - -
Net income 2021 3 319 M - -
Net cash 2021 10 433 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 220x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 656 B 656 B -
EV / Sales 2021 13,2x
EV / Sales 2022 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 618,13 $
Last Close Price 683,80 $
Spread / Highest target 75,5%
Spread / Average Target -9,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -78,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Antonio J. Gracias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.-3.10%656 348
NIO INC.-20.60%63 411
LI AUTO INC.-19.42%21 015
NIKOLA CORPORATION-16.71%4 982
FISKER INC.8.67%4 618
ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES CORP.-21.65%548
