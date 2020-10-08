Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla : Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

PALO ALTO, Calif., October 8, 2020 - Tesla will post its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 after market close on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q3 2020 update, which will be available on Tesla's Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial and business results and outlook.

What: Date of Tesla Q3 2020 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast
When: Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Time: 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Shareholder Letter: http://ir.tesla.com
Webcast: http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company's website.

For additional information, please visit http://ir.tesla.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
http://ir.tesla.com

Disclaimer

Tesla Inc. published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 21:49:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TESLA, INC.
05:50pTESLA : Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Webcast
PU
04:05pTESLA : nbsp;Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Webcast
AQ
04:05pTesla Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Webcast
GL
02:46pWaymo opens driverless robo-taxi service to the public in Phoenix
RE
10:23aEx-Tesla exec Straubel aims to build world's top battery recycler
RE
10/07ELON MUSK : Musk says Tesla to use new batteries, tech at Berlin factory; flags ..
RE
10/07ELON MUSK : Tesla has a shot at producing 500,000 cars this year, Musk says in m..
RE
10/07TESLA : has a shot at producing 500,000 cars this year, Musk says in memo
RE
10/07Volkswagen eyes 90% electric car sales in Norway next year
RE
10/07Copper up on U.S. airlines, payroll aid hopes after stimulus deal stalls
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30 027 M - -
Net income 2020 1 123 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 206 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 347x
Yield 2020 0,03%
Capitalization 396 B 396 B -
EV / Sales 2020 13,2x
EV / Sales 2021 9,26x
Nbr of Employees 48 016
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 342,56 $
Last Close Price 425,30 $
Spread / Highest target 35,9%
Spread / Average Target -19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -82,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.408.33%396 298
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-8.82%184 772
VOLKSWAGEN AG-21.18%85 345
DAIMLER AG-0.57%61 801
BMW AG-10.12%49 946
BYD COMPANY LIMITED230.50%45 347
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group