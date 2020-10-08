Tesla : Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Webcast

PALO ALTO, Calif., October 8, 2020 - Tesla will post its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 after market close on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q3 2020 update, which will be available on Tesla's Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial and business results and outlook.
What: Date of Tesla Q3 2020 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast
When: Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Time: 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Shareholder Letter: http://ir.tesla.com
Webcast: http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)
Approximately two hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company's website.
