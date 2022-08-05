Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:47 2022-08-05 pm EDT
865.03 USD   -6.57%
04:35pTesla Board Approves 3-for-1 Stock Split
MT
04:32pTESLA : Announces a Three-for-One Stock Split - Form 8-K
PU
04:20pTesla Announces a Three-for-One Stock Split
BU
Summary 
Summary

Tesla : Announces a Three-for-One Stock Split - Form 8-K

08/05/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
Tesla Announces a Three-for-One Stock Split

AUSTIN, Texas, August 5, 2022 - Tesla, Inc. ("Tesla") announced today that the Board of Directors has approved and declared a three-for-one split of Tesla's common stock in the form of a stock dividend to make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors. Each stockholder of record on August 17, 2022 will receive a dividend of two additional shares of common stock for each then-held share, to be distributed after close of trading on August 24, 2022. Trading will begin on a stock split-adjusted basis on August 25, 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected timing and impact of the stock dividend are "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. Various important factors could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Tesla disclaims any obligation to update this information.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@tesla.com

Disclaimer

Tesla Inc. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 20:29:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 84 861 M - -
Net income 2022 12 525 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 851 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 87,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 967 B 967 B -
EV / Sales 2022 11,2x
EV / Sales 2023 7,88x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 925,90 $
Average target price 910,28 $
Spread / Average Target -1,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-12.38%967 093
LI AUTO INC.6.92%35 771
NIO INC.-34.03%34 536
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-65.11%32 586
LUCID GROUP, INC.-51.22%31 047
XPENG INC.-52.14%20 734