  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/13 05:25:49 pm
728.85 USD   +0.91%
05:45pTESLA : says Elon Musk's 2020 compensation was nil
RE
05:44pTesla, Arthur Levitt Issue Proposals on Board Size as Meeting Scheduled for Oct. 7
DJ
05:01pTESLA : says Elon Musk's 2020 compensation was nil
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla, Arthur Levitt Issue Proposals on Board Size as Meeting Scheduled for Oct. 7

08/13/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
By Josh Beckerman

Tesla Inc. is proposing reducing the number of board classes from three to two, resulting in director terms being reduced from three years to two.

Meanwhile, Arthur Levitt, former chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, is calling for annual election of directors, saying it would make directors more accountable. In response to Mr. Levitt's stockholder proposal, Tesla said that with annual elections, "opportunistic short-term interests could quickly and significantly alter the makeup and continuity of the Board."

Tesla said its annual meeting will take place Oct. 7 at its Fremont factory in California.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-13-21 1744ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 50 303 M - -
Net income 2021 3 949 M - -
Net cash 2021 8 274 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 199x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 715 B 715 B -
EV / Sales 2021 14,1x
EV / Sales 2022 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 717,17 $
Average target price 680,64 $
Spread / Average Target -5,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Antonio Jose Gracias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.2.35%715 038
NIO INC.0.00%69 588
XPENG INC.-4.23%34 944
LI AUTO INC.4.44%30 388
FISKER INC.3.41%4 486
NIKOLA CORPORATION-34.80%3 963