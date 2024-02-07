-- Tesla has asked managers to evaluate whether their employees' roles are critical to the company, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

-- Managers at the company recently had to make a binary assessment after the company sent single-line queries for jobs, according to the report.

-- The queries were sent after biannual performance reviews of some employees were canceled, Bloomberg reports.

Full article at https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-02-07/tesla-stokes-layoff-fears-by-asking-whether-jobs-are-critical?srnd=premium

