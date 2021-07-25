Tesla : Bitcoin leaps 12% to test recent peaks, ether hits 3-week high

* BTC, ETH jump to the top of recent ranges as shorts
squeezed
* BTC strongest since June, ETH at three-week peak
* Talk of Amazon acceptance, big investor remarks a help -
brokers
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, July 26 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrencies
popped to the top of recent ranges on Monday as short sellers
bailed out in the wake of a strong week and while traders hoped
a handful of positive comments from influential investors might
signal a turnaround in fragile sentiment.
Bitcoin rose as far as 12.5% to hit $39,850, its highest
since mid-June during the Asia session, while ether hit a
three-week peak of $2,344. On the heels of bitcoin's best week
in almost three months, the move put the squeeze on short
sellers.
Last week, cryptocurrency enthusiast and Tesla boss
Elon Musk said the carmarker would likely resume accepting
bitcoin once it conducts due diligence on its energy use. It had
suspended such payments in May, contributing to a sharp crypto
selloff.
Twitter boss Jack Dorsey also said last week that
the digital currency is a "big part" of the social media firm's
future and, on Sunday, London's City A.M. newspaper reported -
citing an un-named "insider" - that Amazon is looking to accept
bitcoin payments by year's end.
Brokers said that taken together the remarks were enough to
finally lift the market from the floor of support where it has
held steady since a May plunge, while data also pointed to heavy
short-seller liquidations - suggesting many might have given up.
"Over the last five trading sessions we've seen general
near-term bullishness in the market, driven by key technicals,
as well as recent positive comments," said Ryan Rabaglia, global
head of trading at digital asset platform OSL.
"With a record $1.2 billion in shorts liquidated over the
past 24 hours, the outlook and momentum for the week ahead is
positive," he said.
Bitcoin was last up 8% at $38,064, putting it
within sight of resistance around June's $41,341.57 peak just a
week after it was testing support at $29,500.
Ether was last up 5% at $2,304.
(Reporting by Alun John in Hong Kong and Tom Westbrook in
Singapore; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Jacqueline Wong)