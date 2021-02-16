Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/16 08:38:42 am
823.83 USD   +0.94%
02:29aTESLA : Bitcoin, seemingly omnipresent, crosses the $50,000 mark
AQ
02:17aTESLA : Bitcoin vaults above $50,000 for first time ever
RE
02:13aBitcoin Trades Above $50,000 for First Time -- Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla : Bitcoin vaults above $50,000 for first time ever

02/16/2021 | 08:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Bitcoin digital currency is seen in a shop in Marseille

LONDON (Reuters) - Bitcoin rose above $50,000 on Tuesday to a new record high, building on a rally fuelled by signs that the world's biggest cryptocurrency is gaining acceptance amongst mainstream investors.

Bitcoin hit a new high of $50,602, and was last up 5% at $50,300. It has risen around 72% so far this year, with most of the gains coming after electric carmaker Tesla said it had bought $1.5 billion in bitcoin.

It also said it would accept the currency as payment.

But Tesla was only the latest in a string of large investments that have vaulted bitcoin from the fringes of finance to company balance sheets and Wall Street dealing desks, as U.S. firms and traditional money managers have started to buy a lot of it.

"The recent market conditions and events both in the crypto space and the financial world at large put such a price movement within the realm of possibility," said Jacob Skaaning of crypto hedge fund ARK36.

"However, I'd like to offer a word of caution: while my long-term outlook is bullish, massive price fluctuations along the way are only to be expected. Bitcoin is still extremely volatile."

Smaller cryptocurrency ethereum edged 1.1% higher, just shy of its record high price of $1,874.98.

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan, additional reportnig by Tom Westbrook and Tom Wilson; editing by Sujata Rao and David Evans)

By Thyagaraju Adinarayan


© Reuters 2021
All news about TESLA, INC.
02:29aTESLA : Bitcoin, seemingly omnipresent, crosses the $50,000 mark
AQ
02:17aTESLA : Bitcoin vaults above $50,000 for first time ever
RE
02:13aBitcoin Trades Above $50,000 for First Time -- Update
DJ
02:10aPAYPAL : REFILE-FACTBOX-Bitcoin's famous backers
RE
12:02aELON MUSK : Bitcoin within a whisker of $50,000
RE
02/15SoftBank shares hit historic high as online backers celebrate
RE
02/15Dollar weakens as market optimism lifts riskier currencies
RE
02/15Dollar weakens as market optimism lifts riskier currencies
RE
02/15EXPLAINER : Bitcoin's mainstream charge raises stakes for central bank digital c..
RE
02/14Dollar on back foot as market optimism lifts riskier currencies
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 48 156 M - -
Net income 2021 3 113 M - -
Net cash 2021 10 426 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 272x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 783 B 783 B -
EV / Sales 2021 16,1x
EV / Sales 2022 12,3x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 585,87 $
Last Close Price 816,12 $
Spread / Highest target 47,0%
Spread / Average Target -28,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -83,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Antonio J. Gracias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.15.65%783 356
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.35%224 424
BYD COMPANY LIMITED30.41%110 788
VOLKSWAGEN AG6.43%105 604
NIO LIMITED22.79%93 524
DAIMLER AG12.20%84 164
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ