Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla Bulls Bet Big Ahead of Stock Split -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 05:09pm EDT

By Gunjan Banerji

A dizzying rally in Tesla Inc.'s shares has unleashed a burst of options activity tied to the stock jumping even higher.

Tesla recently said it would enact a 5-for-1 stock split, making its wildly popular stock even more accessible to individual investors. Trading on a split-adjusted basis will go into effect Monday.

The company said stockholders would receive four additional shares for each one held as a dividend after the market closed Friday. Trading on a split-adjusted basis would go into effect Monday. Though Tesla investors will see more shares in their brokerage accounts, the split doesn't alter the overall value of their holdings.

So far, though, access to Tesla stock doesn't appear to be a problem. Since Aug. 11 when the company unveiled plans for the split, shares have jumped 61%, building on an already impressive surge this year and bringing its market value to more than $400 billion. Tesla shares have more than quintupled this year and closed at $2238.75 Thursday, a record. They inched lower Friday by 1.1%.

Investors have been scooping up call options tied to the shares' continued advance. The ratio of put options bought relative to call options on Tesla hit a record low on Aug. 21, according to Garrett DeSimone, head of quantitative research at data provider OptionMetrics. Mr. DeSimone analyzed Tesla options that are out-of-the-money, or far from the current stock levels.

Some of the most actively traded options contracts in recent days have been bullish calls tied to the shares jumping even higher, to $2400 or $2500, Trade Alert data show.

And some rare dynamics have emerged in the market for Tesla derivatives. Lately, bullish call options tied to the stock have been more expensive than bearish put options, according to Susquehanna Financial Group. Typically, bearish put options are more expensive than calls because of their use as a hedge.

"The options are pricing in the potential for more violent moves to the upside compared to the downside," said Chris Murphy, co-head of derivative strategy at Susquehanna. "It's a combination of euphoria, greed and a little bit of FOMO," he said, using the acronym for the fear of missing out.

The electric-car maker is now worth more than auto makers around the world and many giants of American industry. Tesla recently reported its fourth consecutive quarter of profits, making it eligible for inclusion in the S&P 500 index and further boosting optimism about the company's trajectory. If Tesla were in the index, it would be the eighth most valuable company, recently passing Johnson & Johnson and Walmart Inc.

Analysts say the frenzied options activity can also contribute to stock moves. As the shares jump, trading firms must hedge their positions, potentially buying more of Tesla stock and driving the price even higher.

"These record high levels of call buying are continuing to support [Tesla's] tremendous momentum," Mr. DeSimone said in an email.

Similar dynamics have emerged in options on Apple Inc. and the broader technology sector, which has outperformed other groups for much of the year. Apple also recently announced a stock split, which typically gives a boost to a company's shares.

The Cboe Nasdaq-100 Volatility Index, a measure of expected volatility in the tech-heavy gauge, rose in August even as the Nasdaq-100 index advanced to fresh highs. Typically, volatility recedes as the stock index rallies.

This highlights how investors are girding for sharp moves, potentially even higher, for the index.

The Nasdaq-100 index, which includes Tesla shares, is up 37% this year.

Write to Gunjan Banerji at Gunjan.Banerji@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.57% 28653.87 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
NASDAQ 100 0.58% 11995.854518 Delayed Quote.36.56%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.60% 11695.633408 Delayed Quote.29.56%
S&P 500 0.67% 3508.01 Delayed Quote.7.85%
TESLA, INC. -1.13% 2213.4 Delayed Quote.435.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TESLA, INC.
05:09pTesla Bulls Bet Big Ahead of Stock Split -- Update
DJ
03:50pU.S. gives automakers at least 6 more months to meet 'quiet car' rules
RE
02:54pU.S. grants automakers another six months to meet 'quiet car' rules
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:44aElon Musk's net worth tops $100 billion - Forbes
RE
11:26aApple and Tesla are splitting their shares, but does it matter?
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:49aApple and Tesla are splitting their shares, but does it matter?
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:23aWhat Is a Stock Split and How Does It Affect Your Portfolio?
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 29 783 M - -
Net income 2020 1 021 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 587 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 443x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 417 B 417 B -
EV / Sales 2020 14,2x
EV / Sales 2021 9,99x
Nbr of Employees 48 016
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 1 353,52 $
Last Close Price 2 238,75 $
Spread / Highest target 11,7%
Spread / Average Target -39,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -86,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.435.16%417 217
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-8.53%185 612
VOLKSWAGEN AG-20.49%87 265
DAIMLER AG-12.90%54 262
BMW AG-18.51%45 469
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-12.50%43 642
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group