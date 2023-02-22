Tesla, California governor plan engineering headquarters announcement

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc said on Wednesday Chief Executive Elon Musk and California Governor Gavin Newsom will make an announcement at 11:45 a.m. PT.

"California Engineering HQ announcement with @elonmusk & @GavinNewsom at 11:45am PT," Tesla tweeted, without elaborating.

In December 2021, Tesla moved its headquarters from Silicon Valley’s Palo Alto, California to Austin, Texas, where it is operating a new car factory. Musk's SpaceX rocket company also has a launch site in the southern tip of Texas.

Billionaire Musk himself moved from Los Angeles, California to the Lone Star State, which does not have state income tax. (Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru and Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Chizu Nomiyama)