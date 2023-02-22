Tesla, California governor plan engineering headquarters announcement

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc
said on Wednesday Chief Executive Elon Musk and
California Governor Gavin Newsom will make an announcement at
11:45 a.m. PT.
"California Engineering HQ announcement with @elonmusk &
@GavinNewsom at 11:45am PT," Tesla tweeted, without elaborating.
In December 2021, Tesla moved its headquarters from
Silicon Valley’s Palo Alto, California to Austin, Texas, where
it is operating a new car factory. Musk's SpaceX rocket company
also has a launch site in the southern tip of Texas.
Billionaire Musk himself moved from Los Angeles,
California to the Lone Star State, which does not have state
income tax.
(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru and Hyunjoo Jin in San
Francisco; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Chizu Nomiyama)