Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:38:38 2023-02-22 pm EST
198.17 USD   +0.41%
02:33pTesla's Chief Executive Elon Musk, California Governor Gavin Newsom to Make an Announcement at 2:45 pm ET
MT
02:18pTesla, California governor plan engineering headquarters announcement
RE
02:03pTesla set to make announcement at California engineering headquarters
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla, California governor plan engineering headquarters announcement

02/22/2023 | 02:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc said on Wednesday Chief Executive Elon Musk and California Governor Gavin Newsom will make an announcement at 11:45 a.m. PT.

"California Engineering HQ announcement with @elonmusk & @GavinNewsom at 11:45am PT," Tesla tweeted, without elaborating.

In December 2021, Tesla moved its headquarters from Silicon Valley’s Palo Alto, California to Austin, Texas, where it is operating a new car factory. Musk's SpaceX rocket company also has a launch site in the southern tip of Texas.

Billionaire Musk himself moved from Los Angeles, California to the Lone Star State, which does not have state income tax. (Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru and Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2023
All news about TESLA, INC.
02:33pTesla's Chief Executive Elon Musk, California Gover..
MT
02:18pTesla, California governor plan engineering headquarters announcement
RE
02:03pTesla set to make announcement at California engineering headquarters
RE
01:54pTesla says elon musk and gavin newsom making an announcement at…
RE
01:38pLuminar, Mercedes-Benz expand deal for self-driving tech
RE
01:13pWall St slightly higher as investors focus on Fed minutes
RE
12:04pGlobal markets live: Rio Tinto, Palo Alto, Tesla, Shell, KKR...
MS
10:41aTwitter CEO Musk Cuts More Jobs, Plans Changes to Ad Targeting
MT
10:39aTesla Avoids Dutch Fine After Updating Security Camera's Sentry Mode
MT
08:01aTesla to Shift Battery Cell Production Focus to US from Germany
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 103 B - -
Net income 2023 12 435 M - -
Net cash 2023 25 263 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 55,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 624 B 624 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,84x
EV / Sales 2024 4,40x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 197,37 $
Average target price 197,11 $
Spread / Average Target -0,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.60.23%624 499
LI AUTO INC.17.84%23 739
LUCID GROUP, INC.44.95%18 092
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.9.71%17 572
NIO INC.2.87%16 574
XPENG INC.-4.12%7 900