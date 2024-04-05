April 05, 2024 at 11:46 am EDT

--Tesla is abandoning its plans to launch an inexpensive car, Reuters reports, citing three people familiar with the matter and company messages.

--The electric-vehicle maker is still developing self-driving taxis on the same small-vehicle platform, the sources said.

--Tesla didn't respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

Full article at https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/tesla-scraps-low-cost-car-plans-amid-fierce-chinese-ev-competition-2024-04-05/

Write to ben.glickman@wsj.com; @benglickman

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-24 1144ET