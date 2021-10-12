Tesla : China Sept export growth unexpectedly picks up, imports slow

* Sept exports +28.1% yr/yr vs +21% forecast in Reuters poll
* Sept imports +17.6% yr/yr vs +20% forecast
* Sept trade balance $66.76 bln vs $46.8 bln forecast
BEIJING, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China's export growth was faster
than expected in September, as solid global demand offset some
of the pressure on factories from power shortages and a
resurgence of domestic COVID-19 cases.
China's exports in September rose 28.1% from a year earlier,
up from a 25.6% gain in August. Analysts polled by Reuters had
forecast growth would ease to 21%.
The world's second-largest economy staged a strong rebound
from the COVID-19 pandemic but there are signs the recovery is
losing steam. New problems including high demand for raw
materials and supply bottlenecks have dimmed China's economic
outlook.
Power shortages caused by a transition to clean energy,
strong industrial demand and high commodity prices, have halted
production at numerous factories including many supplying firms
such as Apple and Tesla.
Recent data has pointed to a slowdown in production
activity. China's manufacturing PMI unexpectedly shrank in
September as industrial firms battled with rising costs and
electricity rationing.
Imports increased 17.6%, lagging an expected 20% gain in a
Reuters poll and compared with 33.1% growth the previous month.
China posted a trade surplus of $66.76 billion in September,
versus the poll's forecast for a $46.8 billion surplus and
$58.34 billion surplus in August.
Many analysts are expecting the central bank to inject more
stimulus by cutting the amount of cash banks must hold as
reserves later this year to help small and medium-sized
enterprises.
China has largely contained coronavirus outbreaks driven by
the more infectious Delta variant, but analysts say the
country's "zero-tolerance" COVID-19 policy and stretched
international shipping capacity could be constraints.
China's trade surplus with the United States rose to $42
billion, Reuters calculations based on the customs data showed,
up from $37.68 billion in August.
Last week, top trade officials from the United States and
China reviewed the implementation of the U.S.-China Economic and
Trade Agreement.
The United States has been pressing China to hold its
commitments under a 'Phase 1' trade deal which has eased a long
running tariff war between the world's two largest economies.
The Phase 1 deal is due to expire at the end of
2021.
(Reporting by Colin Qian, Stella Qiu and Gabriel Crossley;
Editing by Jacqueline Wong)