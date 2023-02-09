Tesla Currently Up 8 Straight Days -- Data Talk

Tesla Inc (TSLA) is currently at $211.64, up $10.35 or 5.14%
--Would be highest close since Nov. 3, 2022, when it closed at $215.31
--On pace for largest percent increase since Jan. 27, 2023, when it rose 11%
--Currently up 14 of the past 15 days
--Currently up eight consecutive days; up 26.99% over this period
--Longest winning streak since July 22, 2022, when it rose for eight straight trading days
--Best eight day stretch since the eight days ending Jan. 30, 2023, when it rose 29.41%
--Up 22.18% month-to-date
--Up 71.81% year-to-date
--Down 48.38% from its all-time closing high of $409.97 on Nov. 4, 2021
--Down 29.81% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 10, 2022), when it closed at $301.52
--Down 44.57% from its 52-week closing high of $381.82 on April 4, 2022
--Up 95.78% from its 52-week closing low of $108.10 on Jan. 3, 2023
--Traded as high as $214.00; highest intraday level since Nov. 4, 2022, when it hit $223.80
--Up 6.31% at today's intraday high
--Eighth best performer in the S&P 500 today
--Most active stock in the S&P 500 today
--Second best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today
--Most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today
All data as of 10:42:19 AM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-09-23 1059ET