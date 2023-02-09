Tesla Currently Up 8 Straight Days -- Data Talk

Tesla Inc (TSLA) is currently at $211.64, up $10.35 or 5.14%

--Would be highest close since Nov. 3, 2022, when it closed at $215.31

--On pace for largest percent increase since Jan. 27, 2023, when it rose 11%

--Currently up 14 of the past 15 days

--Currently up eight consecutive days; up 26.99% over this period

--Longest winning streak since July 22, 2022, when it rose for eight straight trading days

--Best eight day stretch since the eight days ending Jan. 30, 2023, when it rose 29.41%

--Up 22.18% month-to-date

--Up 71.81% year-to-date

--Down 48.38% from its all-time closing high of $409.97 on Nov. 4, 2021

--Down 29.81% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 10, 2022), when it closed at $301.52

--Down 44.57% from its 52-week closing high of $381.82 on April 4, 2022

--Up 95.78% from its 52-week closing low of $108.10 on Jan. 3, 2023

--Traded as high as $214.00; highest intraday level since Nov. 4, 2022, when it hit $223.80

--Up 6.31% at today's intraday high

--Eighth best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Second best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 10:42:19 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 1059ET