  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:18:14 2023-02-09 am EST
210.44 USD   +4.54%
11:00aTesla Currently Up 8 Straight Days -- Data Talk
DJ
10:09aLucid joins Tesla-led EV price war with discounts on some Air models
RE
09:17aVolvo Cars will not cut EV prices to follow Tesla's lead - CEO
RE
Tesla Currently Up 8 Straight Days -- Data Talk

02/09/2023 | 11:00am EST
Tesla Inc (TSLA) is currently at $211.64, up $10.35 or 5.14%


--Would be highest close since Nov. 3, 2022, when it closed at $215.31

--On pace for largest percent increase since Jan. 27, 2023, when it rose 11%

--Currently up 14 of the past 15 days

--Currently up eight consecutive days; up 26.99% over this period

--Longest winning streak since July 22, 2022, when it rose for eight straight trading days

--Best eight day stretch since the eight days ending Jan. 30, 2023, when it rose 29.41%

--Up 22.18% month-to-date

--Up 71.81% year-to-date

--Down 48.38% from its all-time closing high of $409.97 on Nov. 4, 2021

--Down 29.81% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 10, 2022), when it closed at $301.52

--Down 44.57% from its 52-week closing high of $381.82 on April 4, 2022

--Up 95.78% from its 52-week closing low of $108.10 on Jan. 3, 2023

--Traded as high as $214.00; highest intraday level since Nov. 4, 2022, when it hit $223.80

--Up 6.31% at today's intraday high

--Eighth best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Second best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 10:42:19 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 1059ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NASDAQ 100 0.62% 12563 Real-time Quote.14.22%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.49% 11961.16 Real-time Quote.13.80%
TESLA, INC. 5.22% 210.55 Delayed Quote.63.41%
All news about TESLA, INC.
11:00aTesla Currently Up 8 Straight Days -- Data Talk
DJ
10:09aLucid joins Tesla-led EV price war with discounts on some Air models
RE
09:17aVolvo Cars will not cut EV prices to follow Tesla's lead - CEO
RE
07:17aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Up Premarket; Walt Disney Poised ..
MT
06:38aFutures rise on earnings optimism, Disney climbs on revamp plan
RE
05:58aEuropean Midday Briefing: Stocks Charge Higher on Upbeat Earnin..
DJ
05:48aWarren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Further Cuts Stake in China's BYD
DJ
02/08Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mostly Lower as Fed Comme..
DJ
02/08Tech Down as Alphabet Slides -- Tech Roundup
DJ
02/08U.S. probe finds no evidence of Tesla Autopilot use in 2021 Texas crash
RE
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 103 B - -
Net income 2023 12 435 M - -
Net cash 2023 25 263 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 56,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 637 B 637 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,96x
EV / Sales 2024 4,49x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 201,29 $
Average target price 191,88 $
Spread / Average Target -4,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.63.41%636 902
LI AUTO INC.23.38%24 589
LUCID GROUP, INC.68.81%21 071
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.8.03%18 493
NIO INC.9.23%17 599
XPENG INC.-1.01%8 431